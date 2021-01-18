Jim Carrey celebrated his birthday number 59 this Sunday, January 17 and received the greetings of his thousands of fans on Instagram. However, one in particular caught the attention of netizens: that of the Chilean comedian Stefan kramer.

The comedian, who has won several awards in Viña del Mar, shared an emotional message with which he expressed his great admiration and appreciation for the protagonist of The Mask and Liar, liar.

“Happy birthday to the greatest of all, to my teacher, guru, sensei, mentor, inspiration, the one who has made me laugh the most in life. Thank you so much dear Jim Carrey“, wrote. “I still remember when I saw A couple of idiots with my cousin Mario, a professional laughingstock! Genuine laughs, but also seeing her with someone who laughs at everything makes the film even funnier, “he added. Stefan kramer.

Stefan Kramer greets Jim Carrey on his birthday

The Chilean also took the opportunity to confess to Jim Carrey that he would be delighted to meet him in person. “It would be great to meet you. I promise not to ask you for an alliance greeting, a selfie yes! Congratulations, “he said on his Instagram.

In addition to your message, Stefan kramer attached a video in which he appeared imitating Jim Carrey when he played the protagonist of Ace Ventura.

In a few hours, Kramer’s post on Instagram It exceeded 30,000 likes and accumulated dozens of comments where fans celebrated the artist’s performance.

Currently, Jim Carrey does not have his Instagram account enabled, so he only has direct communication with his fans through his official Twitter account.

