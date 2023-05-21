With summaryChampions League finalist Internazionale is not yet sure of being allowed to participate in the billion dollar ball again next season. The team of coach Simone Inzaghi lost 3-1 to champion Napoli in the Italian league. Inter has, with two rounds to go, 2 points ahead of number 5 AC Milan. The first four clubs will advance to the main draw of the Champions League.

Midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa gave Napoli the lead halfway through the second half. With Stefan de Vrij close behind him, he hit from the turn. Goalkeeper André Onana still had one hand on the ball, but could not prevent a hit. At that time, Inter had been playing with a man less for some time. Shortly before the break, Roberto Gagliardini had to leave the field with two yellow cards.

Stefan de Vrij in duel with Victor Osimhen. ©AFP

Inter came alongside with ten men in the 81st minute. After a cross from the left by substitute Federico Dimarco, the Belgian Romelu Lukaku tapped the ball into the goal at the far post. Shortly afterwards, Napoli took the lead again via Giovanni Di Lorenzo (2-1). Substitute Gianluca Gaetano also scored in injury time. See also Kuopio The City of Kuopio received a reprimand for the illegal and abusive treatment of patients in the dementia unit

De Vrij participated in the entire match at Inter. Fellow international Denzel Dumfries only played the last fifteen minutes. Inter will play against Manchester City in the final of the Champions League on Saturday 10 June.

Lazio passed Inter again in the ranking on Sunday evening. The club from Rome won 0-1 at Udinese and is third on 68 points, two points more than Inter. Ciro Immobile scored the only goal in Udine after an hour from a penalty kick.

Earlier in the day, the curtain fell for Cyriel Dessers’ Cremonese. Because competitor Spezia took a point at Lecce (0-0), the gap for Cremonese can no longer be overdrugged. Mid-engines Torino and Fiorentina played a 1-1 draw in Turin.

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the Italian league, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can see all the videos from the Serie A.





