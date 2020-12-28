The year 2020 brought such serious changes that hardly anyone could have imagined. WELT AM SONNTAG editor Stefan Aust shows what needs to be done in the future when dealing with viruses.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: A special, also very exhausting year is coming to an end. What do you take away from it?

Stefan Aust: Anyone born in 1946 like me has been able to live a life of great freedom. Even the birth did not take place under the constraints of war, economically things almost always went up. We could go almost anywhere, at least we could leave the country and come back at any time. I could not have imagined such serious changes as we have seen this year. It remains to be seen whether all of the government’s regulations and measures were correct and appropriate – but in any case it was the year in which a virus stole freedom.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Will 2021 inevitably get better? What has to be done for this?

Aust: Inevitably, nothing gets better. Apart from the coronavirus, we should get used to the fact that such diseases can exist – and prepare for them through protective concepts, but also internally. These viruses will be one of the causes of death among several, and so we should sort and fight them without panic. Believing that you can always eliminate this as a cause of death by taking emergency measures will not lead to the goal.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: There will also be a federal election in the autumn. How open do you think the race is?

Aust: The race is very open, even if it seems certain that the CDU will be the strongest force. But that does not necessarily mean that there will also be a Union-led government. Some other constellations are also possible and depend, for example, on how the SPD can still develop. In principle, I think the sentence that democracies live from change is correct.

Stefan Aust is editor of WELT AM SONNTAG. Jörn Lauterbach asked the questions.

