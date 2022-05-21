SalaryHow much do you earn? We ask a Dutch person every week. Today: Stefan (31) works 36 hours at defense. He supports and directs flight operations.
What do you earn?
“Gross is 2636 euros and net is 2100 euros.”
Happy with?
“I am very happy with that. I enjoy doing this job. I regularly go abroad for my profession and then we train with other units. I see countries and places where you don’t come so quickly. I do work that I like, where I can grow and where I can mean something to the people around me. Salary is less important in that regard.”
What are your secondary employment conditions?
“I will receive a travel allowance of 300 euros. Unfortunately, I have to add money with today’s petrol price. I get holiday pay, a thirteenth month, my health insurance is largely reimbursed by the Ministry of Defense, I have a telephone and iPad, I can do sports on almost any basis and I can follow a course. I also have the option to work nine hours a day, so I am always free on Friday.”
Have you negotiated your salary?
,,No that is impossible. You do a position and that includes a rank and that includes a salary. You cannot say: I want a hundred euros more.”
Do you know what your colleagues earn?
,,We know about what we earn from each other. This may differ because you have been employed for a longer or shorter period of time. That is not about hundreds of euros difference. We do have discussions about money, for example, about adding money to the police, but that it is not yet clear to us and that people see that they can earn more in civil society than they do now.”
It’s still a shame to leave this close-knit club
How do you see your future?
“I want to be able to earn more in the future. That’s why I’m looking outside defense. I will be starting a driving instructor course soon. The total training costs me 5600 euros and the defense pays 2400 euros.
I hope to get my degree in January or February. Then I have the choice: do I stay with defense or do I start my own business? Who knows, maybe a nice position within defense will come along and then I could start as an instructor next door, but who knows, I might throw myself in the deep end. I do not know yet. It is still a shame to leave this close-knit club. In terms of salary, I would like to earn net what I now receive gross, that gives me a little more financial room.”
Does Stefan earn enough?
Age: 31
Number of years of work experience: 7
Number of working hours per week: 36
Education: HBO
Function: Air Force
Industry: defense
Number of employees: more than 5000
Manager: 9 people
Budget responsibility: no
According to the Salary Guide the average salary for Stefan’s position is 2,730 euros gross per month. “They remain gross numbers. You can see a lot less of it at the bottom of the line. But I expected this outcome.”
