No car manufacturer has yet imagined a model without steering wheel or equipped with a sophisticated system of alternative commandexcept for reasons of autonomous driving. With the driver still needed, a keyboard or joystick are tools that are unthinkable today. While the shape of the steering wheel can already be discussed. The perfectly round ones are now a rare commodity: flattened at the bottom, they tend to favor compactness while housing a long series of commands. Today it is also possible to see cars with a cloche steering wheelin aeronautical style: a revolution that will soon touch the European roads.

Tesla and Lexus are the manufacturers who have taken the real step forward on this issue. Elon Musk’s Model S and Model Xs could also arrive in Italy in 2023 with the steering wheel, without the upper part of the so-called crown. In the Lexus RZ the One Motion Grip steering wheel can be booked with this option. Their effort is based on the early attempts of the pioneers (the concepts of the past that had different shapes, such as the 1986 Oldsmobile Incas presented by Italdesign) and on recent technological advances, such as the steer by wire which allows to eliminate the mechanical elements from the steering system. Not only that: the advent of electronics, the spasmodic search for space available legs and the possibility of simplifying the driver’s visual space are other factors that favor new steering wheel shapes.

“A point in favor also goes to the roominess: the cloche steering wheel is smaller with a consequent increase in legroom. It will take some getting used to, but the revolution has already begun. And if Tesla, Lexus and Toyota are among the pioneers, many other manufacturers will follow them. The next? It could be Renault“, The Corriere della Sera speculates. The cars that could accommodate this type of steering wheel the most will presumably be electric.