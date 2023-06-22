Bosch intends to bring steer-by-wire systems on the market on a large scale by the middle of the decade. To do so, it recently partnered with startup Arnold NextG, which will enable it to leverage its development expertise and accelerate the process of getting solutions to market.

The agreement between Bosch and Arnold NextG

Steer-by-wire systems are considered the steering systems of the future. Bosch, one of the world’s leading suppliers of electric steering systems, recognized the potential of steer-by-wire systems early on and is systematically driving their development. “We are seeing rapid growth in the demand for steer-by-wire systems. We are facing a market that should prove to be exceptionally large in the long run, especially – though not only – for the age of autonomous driving. We look forward to seeing the momentum this collaboration will give to our work on systems optimization” said Gerta Marliani, President of Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH. The goal of the partnership is to accelerate the production of steer-by-wire solutions at scale.

Large-scale production

Arnold NextG specializes in the development of multi-redundant drive-by-wire systems with the interfaces for autonomous driving in small and very small batch sizes. Founded in 2021, the startup employs a staff that has been working on drive-by-wire technology on the road for over 20 years, thus boasting unique experience in developing retrofit solutions for all by-wire applications. Experience has shown that, thanks to the redundancy of the Arnold NextG technology, authorities can issue system approvals for driving on public roads faster and more efficiently. Together, Bosch and Arnold NextG aim to accelerate the development of systems that can be produced on a commercial scale.

How the steer-by-wire system works

Steer-by-wire applications eliminate the physical connection between a vehicle’s steering wheel and wheels. This opens up new possibilities, for example, for redesigning the vehicle interior: the steering wheel can be lowered or stowed away, resulting in completely new concepts, especially for autonomous driving. Steer-by-wire technology also enables new safety features in vehicle dynamics control. For example, even small automated steering interventions can stabilize the vehicle without the driver noticing. Furthermore, the driving feel of the vehicle can be adapted to the needs of the individual manufacturers. The use of a drive-by-wire technology that is independent of the vehicle and can be expanded into the deeply transforming series-production vehicle platforms of the future is of paramount importance, especially for people with severe physical mobility impairments. Only in this way will these people continue to benefit directly from all developments in the field of autonomous driving, safety and driver assistance systems.