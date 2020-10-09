Mr. Haldenwang, how did you experience the day on which the assassin Stephan Balliet tried to break into the synagogue in Halle?

I was very upset. When events like this happen, I am one of the first to know. It quickly became clear that it was an attack on the synagogue in Halle. Every attack is a terrible act of violence against the people in our country and against the state, but the attack on a synagogue also has a very special quality. Because of the terrible events during National Socialism, Germany has a special responsibility for Jewish life.

How can it happen that a young man like Balliet becomes so radicalized that he becomes a fanatical Jew hater and terrorist?

There are basic patterns in the radicalization processes that hardly differ among right-wing extremists, Islamists and other extremists. These are often difficult personal relationships, failure at school and at work, a problematic environment. Such people look for the culprit for their desolate life situation and then believe that they will find the cause among social minorities. Then comes the slide into extremism. It was the same with Stephan Balliet.

A similarly motivated attack as in Halle seems to be last Sunday’s attack in Hamburg, where a man hit a Jewish student in front of a synagogue with a folding spade. Did the Office for the Protection of the Constitution have an eye on the perpetrator Grigoriy K.?

So far he has been inconspicuous for the protection of the constitution. There are initial indications that the police knew him. But not as extremists. It is still too early to classify the crime precisely. But what is striking is the close proximity to the anniversary of the Halle attack. And the scene of the crime was again at a synagogue in Hamburg. The victim is a man who was recognizable as a Jew with his kippah. It is therefore obvious that the attack in Halle and the upcoming anniversary could have played a role in the motive for the crime.

Thomas Haldenwang, President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, worries. Photo: 360-Berlin

What parallels do you see with the attack in Halle?

As in Halle, it becomes clear that we are not only worried about right-wing extremism by organized groups, but also by radicalized individual perpetrators. The assassin in Hamburg seems to be one of them. In this case, it is also a person who attacks with a simple deed out of his mind. This is reminiscent of Islamists who commit attacks with easily obtainable means such as a knife or a car. The assassin from Halle had planned and prepared his act long in advance. For the act in Hamburg there is as yet no evidence of comparable preparation and political justification.

The door of the synagogue in Halle, which withstood the shootings of the assassin on October 9, 2019 and saved so many lives. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Jews no longer feel safe in Germany.

It is important to me to draw attention to the problem of the steep rise in anti-Semitism in Germany. A few weeks ago, the Federal Office published a report on anti-Semitism in which all areas of the phenomenon are presented, not just right-wing extremist hatred of Jews. Criminal offenses, including acts of violence, against Jews and Jewish institutions in Germany have increased significantly in the past two years in particular. Our picture of the situation also shows that the concerns of the Jewish fellow citizens are justified, that they could become victims of hostility or even violent attacks on the street. This is where security authorities need to be extremely vigilant. Above all, society must be made aware of the need to act together against emerging anti-Semitism.