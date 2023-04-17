Three dead horses and 118 arrests: the iconic British horse festival Grand National has had a turbulent edition. The event in Liverpool has been subject to growing criticism for years, but this year it was very unsettled around the main race of the same name. As visitors walked in, they passed Animal Rising protesters holding signs like ‘You bet, they die’.

Later, some of the demonstrators managed to cling to an obstacle. The race started on Saturday with a fifteen-minute delay. The race was fatal for one horse, which brought the ‘final score’ (including two previous races) to three.

What exactly is that, the Grand National?

The Grand National is extremely popular in the United Kingdom. The competition at Aintree, Liverpool’s race track, was organized for the 175th time this year. Visitors come there – dressed up in hats, suits and high heels – to have a drink and take a chance.

But the Grand National is also popular far beyond the UK, with an estimated 600 million people watching the event worldwide this year. The prize pool is generous: 1 million pounds (more than 1.1 million euros), more than half of which goes to the winner. This year’s winner was jockey Derek Fox with horse Corach Rambler. And then there are all the bets placed on the race. There are 13 million Britons alone who collectively bet around £250 million on the Grand National.

This year three horses died. How dangerous is this race?

The Grand National is a so-called steeplechasea competition where obstacles of various sizes are jumped at high speed.

The start is often chaotic, with several horses huddled together. Three riders fell off their horses at the first obstacle this year. Those horses then often walk on their own, which in turn leads to dangerous situations. For example, a horse with a rider collided with a horse without at obstacle nine.

In addition, horses are getting more and more tired – the course consists of just under eight kilometers with thirty obstacles – which makes jumping more and more dangerous.

Horses also have to carry extra weight during the race, a so-called ‘handicap’, between 64 and 74 kilos. That is to make the fight more equal: the better the horse, the more weight (including jockey).

This year the horse Hill Sixteen had a serious fall, after the horses Envoyé Spécial and Dark Raven had already been seriously injured at previous races at Aintree. All three were put to sleep.

Jumping races are more dangerous for horses than flat races. Supervisor British Horseracing Authority (BHA). race horse fatalities and it shows that the percentage of horses dying in races with obstacles has been around 0.43 percent for years (in flat races it is more likely 0.1 percent).

But the Grand National is well above that average: there is the percentage of ‘fatal starts’ at 1.12reports The Guardian.

What does the racing world say about this?

That a lot has happened in recent years to make horse racing, which is held across the UK at 59 venues, safer. And that the number of fatal accidents has also fallen slightly in twenty years. Last year there were 169 deaths in the UK, according to regulator BHA, which is 0.2 percent of the starting field.

Whether that’s a lot or a little is a matter of perspective. Many animal welfare organizations believe that horses should not be raced at all, especially steeplechases.

A whole series of adjustments were made at the Grand National in 2012: the skeleton of obstacles was now made of ‘more forgiving’ rubber and the surface of the race track was adjusted. There were no more fatal accidents for a while after that, but the 2019 edition put an end to that when the horse Up For Review broke its neck at the first fence.

The question is, of course, how safe a race like the Grand National will eventually become. For many viewers, spectacle and unpredictability are the race’s appeal – but that also makes it dangerous.

And what about the Netherlands?

Horse racing is a very small sport in the Netherlands. There are only a handful of tracks, the most famous being Duindigt in Wassenaar, where trotters are mainly used. Since this year, ‘superfluous’ use of the whip in harness racing has been banned. Steeplechase does not take place in the Netherlands.

But the horse sector as a whole – from riding schools to top sport – is attracting more and more attention from animal welfare organisations. For example, Dier&Recht campaigns against so-called eventing competitions, such as the one in Boekelo, where fatal accidents occasionally occur.