Home page World

From: Sofia Popovidi

Press Split

A heated discussion is breaking out online: Are cell phone flip cases a typical boomer trait? Gen Z has clear opinions.

Frankfurt – There are many aspects in which the Boomers (1950s to 1960s) and Gen Z (1997 to 2012) differ, including their affinity for technology. It is assumed that certain purchases, such as a cell phone flip case, are typical of the boomer generation. At least that is the opinion of some users on the platform X (formerly Twitter). A user was asked about this topic by her younger colleagues.

“These folding cases don’t work at all”: Twitter post sparks heated discussion

“My colleagues in their early 20s explained to me that only old people and mothers have cell phone cases that open. Is that so?” The user turned to the X community with this question. Her post sparked a heated discussion, with more than 600 comments and over 1,000 likes (as of March 22nd). Many users knew exactly what was meant by the famous flip cell phone case.

Flip phone cases are for old people. An X user had to deal with this issue after her younger colleagues asked her about it. (Montage/symbolic image) © robertkalb photographs/imago & Christine Roth/imago

One user replied: “Yes. Typical Boomer phone cases”. Another user said: “These flip cases don’t work at all. I always call it a grandma cover.” Another depicted a whole boomer scenario: “It's the kind of thing where you adjust your reading glasses on your nose, open them up and say: 'Soooo… let's see if I can someone wrote on this phone.'”

The boomer generation The term “boomer” is an informal term often used in Internet discussions and popular culture to refer to members of the so-called baby boomer generation. This generation includes people born in the period after World War II, typically between 1946 and 1964. Originally, the term “Boomer” was used neutrally to refer to members of this generation. More recently, however, a negative connotation has developed, particularly in online discussions where it is often used to criticize stereotypical characteristics or behaviors of the baby boomer generation. These criticisms can relate to political views, cultural attitudes or technological competence, with boomers often portrayed as inflexible or backwards.

Gen Z and Boomers in the technology clash: “Flip cases are the best way to protect your cell phone”

However, there was also support for the user. Many older users who also use flip cases agreed. They repeatedly emphasized that these cases are practical and protect the cell phone. “If you have a cell phone sitting around in a handbag, it better have a flip case,” one user commented. Another user added: “Flip cases are simply the best way to protect your phone. Better than those cheap plastic shells where the display is cracked or scratched the first time you blow on it.”

Generation Z has a not-so-good reputation among some people. Among other things, young people are reporting sick more and more often and are becoming ill labeled as “lazy at work”.. However, a study showed that the demand for less work doesn't just come from Gen Z. (spo)

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.