E.Contrary to the expectations of many, the British real estate market did not crash during the Corona crisis, but prices have risen since the end of the lockdown. In August they even rose as much as they had not in a long time, estimates Nationwide, the largest building society in the country.

“House prices have now made up for the losses in May and June and are at a new all-time high,” said Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner on Wednesday. In August it went up by 2 percent, compared to the same month last year the prices are now even 3.7 percent higher.

The average value of a property on the island is now 224,123 pounds (around 250,000 euros), with prices in the capital London being at least twice as high. Many analysts had forecast falling prices because of the deep Corona recession, which is leading to rising unemployment.

Nationwide cites the pent-up demand during the market’s forced Corona pause as the reasons. In addition, the temporary tax cut that Finance Minister Rishi Sunak decided to revive the housing market has given a boost. The real estate purchase tax (stamp duty) has been reduced from 3 percent to 0 percent for a purchase value of £ 500,000. This relieves buyers of small houses and apartments in particular and encourages first-time buyers, who also benefit from the low mortgage rates. In addition, the state “Help to Buy” support program was extended, with which private buyers can obtain cheap loans from banks.

However, real estate market experts do not expect the bull market to last any longer. “The recent price hike is likely to die down soon,” said Hansen Lu of Capital Economics. He refers to the economic crisis. The consulting firm Capital Economics had forecast a price reduction of 3 to 4 percent by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, there is growing pressure on Finance Minister Sunak not to raise taxes to reduce the huge budget deficit. Corresponding considerations had leaked from the Treasury. Now economists and many politicians in the Tory Party are opposing it.