The new headset has been designed specifically for console gaming Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC with the connection taking place via a compact USB-C dongle to connect to all these platforms. The headphones also boast Neodymium magnetic drivers custom-designed, delivering extremely detailed sound, crystal-clear highs and deep bass.

Steelseries expands its gaming headset lineup with new series Arctis Nova 5 and the Dedicated companion app which allows users to fully customize the audio with over 100 presets available .

The other features

Arctis Nova 5 also includes the Quick Switch Wirelesswhich allows you to instantly switch from a 2.4 Ghz wireless connection to Bluetooth 5.3 with the simple press of a button, especially useful when you need to answer a phone call on the fly.

Arctis Nova 5 Headphones

Another strong point of this model is the microphone ClearCast 2.Xfeaturing a new high-bandwidth chipset that supports 32KHz/16Bit audio, ensuring crystal-clear communications, and equipped with AI-Powered Sonar noise cancellation on PC. The Arctis Nova 5 also promises a Battery life of approximately 60 hours and with USB-C fast charging you can use them for about 6 hours with just 15 minutes of charging.

As mentioned in the introduction, the headset is accompanied by a dedicated app which offers the possibility to instantly activate one of over 100 specific audio presets dedicated to just as many games, meticulously created by audio engineers, developers and pro players. Sonar Audio Software Suitefurthermore, offers a professional-level parametric equalizer, through which gamers can customize their audio experience in every aspect, from game audio to party chat and microphone audio.

The Arctis Nova 5 is available now for the price of 139.99 euros at selected retailers, such as MediaWorld and GameStop, and on the official SteelSeries website, at this address.