Due to the modification of consumer habits and the limited availability of specialized companies, more and more people choose to execute their projects autonomously
In this new panorama, SteelPanel He has known how to identify these demands and needs to offer simple and novel solutions. Its HM parent company has more than 50 years of experience in the metallurgical field, and has revolutionized the way customers access steel materials for construction and decoration. Thanks to its varied offer of techniques such as baked lacquered or cutting with high -definition laser machinery, as well as its wide range of steel types, SteelPanel provides a large catalog of customized products and custom made.
Steel as the protagonist
Given the transformations in the field of decoration, SteelPanel has positioned itself as a reference. One of its most prominent and acquired articles are decorative plates. These have been incorporated into high -level projects such as the Palacio de Madrid shopping center, as well as various residential homes located in Barcelona, Cartagena and Alicante. Its products are increasingly in more places in Spain since they make direct shipments throughout the country. Decorative plates can be found on the website www.aceropanel.es and in the Marketplaces of Amazon and Leroy Merlin.
Far from being limited to its use in construction, steel has gained a privileged space in the world of interior and exterior design. Proof of this was the SteelPanel assistance to the latest edition of the ‘Marbella Design and Art’ fair. In a collaboration with the prestigious decorator Alberto Aranda, an innovative stand was presented with the steel as the protagonist, who aroused the interest of the attendees of the event.
Attending to the requests of the interior designer, SteelPanel developed custom elements such as custom -cut tubes or a perforated sheet counter. Because from Steelpanel they listen to both individuals and architecture professionals, adapting to their needs and offering a professional and high quality result.
Unstoppable growth
Its success is not accidental, and SteelPanel has settled as a reference for those who seek quality, versatility and autonomy. In addition to making shipments to any part of Spain they also make orders to Portugal. The company, currently in the middle of the expansion phase, continues to promote its digital presence on social networks. On the other hand, improvements are being implemented on the website, in addition to optimizing shipping to facilitate the purchase process. These advances have been rewarded with a 50% annual growth in sales, consolidating SteelPanel as leader in their sector.
In a constantly change market in which to reinvent itself is key, we bet on innovation and close to the client. SteelPanel continues to work to facilitate access to its steel materials, presenting solutions that allow designers, architects and individuals to bring the elegance and resistance of steel to any space.
