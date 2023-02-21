The steel industry asked the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, that Caixa, the main financial agent of Minha Casa, Minha Vida (MCMV), speed up the homologation of construction systems that use prefabricated structures.

Industrialized construction systems, which use metallic structures, allow for shorter construction times compared to conventional construction based on block masonry and reinforced concrete. Steelmakers maintained that the solution would enable a faster reduction of the country’s housing deficit.

According to the executive president of Instituto Aço Brasil, Marco Polo de Mello Lopes, the minister asked for a presentation of the proposal. At the meeting with Haddad, the sector defended that Brazil does not lack supply, but demand for steel. Thus, in addition to the housing program, the importance of carrying out infrastructure projects was reinforced. “He showed interest, asking several questions”, says Marco Polo.

In the discussion about strengthening the local industry, the leaders of the sector observed that the countries that densified the oil production chains, instead of just producing crude oil, are the ones with the best human development indices. Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom, in addition to the United States, were cited as examples.

The businessmen also expressed their understanding that Brazilian pre-salt gas should be a priority over that from the Vaca Muerta field in Argentina. “He listened and did not object,” reported Marco Polo.

Participating in the meeting on Friday were directors of steel companies such as Usiminas, Gerdau and ArcelorMittal.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.