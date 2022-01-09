Steelers with a play-off chance



Amon-Ra St. Brown scores sixth NFL touchdown



The next touchdown: Amon-Ra St. Brown for the Detroit Lions.

Update Detroit The last day of the regular NFL season moved Amon-Ra St. Brown to another top performance. He caught his sixth touchdown of the season.







Amon-Ra St. Brown won the German brother duel in the National Football League and is slowly becoming a star with the Detroit Lions. The 22-year-old wide receiver started his sixth touchdown of the season on Sunday at the Lions’ surprising 37:30 against the Green Bay Packers, the clearly favored team of his older brother Equanimeous (25). Never before had a German professional made it into the end zone more than once.

His father John obviously wanted to distribute his sympathies fairly – he wore a jersey in the stands that was sewn together from the shirts of both teams. Equanimeous St. Brown played no role, but he moves on to the play-offs with the best team in the NFC (13-4 wins) as a promising title contender. The Lions (3-13-1) had no chance for a long time, but as the second weakest NFL team they are number two in the next top talent draw.

Meanwhile, the play-off picture is now clearer. The Tennessee Titans wrested first place in the AFC from the Kansas City Chiefs and a week off with a shaky 28:25 at the Houston Texans. The Indianapolis Colts embarrassed themselves with the play-offs before their eyes at an 11:26 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.







The Pittsburgh Steelers around quarterback veteran Ben Roethlisberger have won their last NFL game of the main round in extra time. With the 16:13 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the team now has an unexpectedly realistic chance of participating in the playoffs and continuing Roethlisberger’s 18-year career by at least one more game. However, the last game of the day between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers must not end in a draw in the evening. The Ravens have certainly missed the playoffs due to the defeat.

In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans secured a bye to the start of the playoffs next weekend by beating Houston Texas 28:25 and intercepted the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams have twelve wins and five losses, but the Titans have won the direct duel with the Chiefs and therefore get the break like the Green Bay Packers in the NFC.

