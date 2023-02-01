Steel Seed is the new game from the Italian development studio Storm in a Teacup, to which we owe NERO: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure and Close to the Sun among others. It is an action stealth adventure in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S , scheduled for 2024, a date yet to be determined.

The announcement was accompanied by the official trailer and from some images, which we can see below:

Set in a not too improbable future, thousands of years from the present era, Steel Seed is the story of a threat looming over the few humans saved by artificial intelligences. Hidden beneath the planet’s surface, they face undefined danger. Will they be able to do it? We will only know by playing.

“Steel Seed represents the most challenging project of Storm in a Teacupwhich will offer both a stealth and a combat system, as well as a deep and emotional story,” said Carlo Ivo Alimo Bianchi, CEO and creative director of the studio, and then add: “Steel Seed is an epic adventure that will challenge your humanity.”