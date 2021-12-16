BEIJING (Reuters) – Futures contracts for Chinese steelmakers advanced on Thursday, with coking coal rising 5%, fueled by hopes of recovery in steel production after severe restrictions in the first 11 months of the year.

The world’s largest steel producer produced 946.36m tonnes of the metal from January to November, down 2.6% from the same period last year.

Huatai Futures wrote in a note that once targets for crude steel production have been met, some mills are resuming production and profitability is relatively good.

A government consultancy predicted on Wednesday that China’s steel demand could decline in 2022 from this year, but consumption in infrastructure construction, automobiles and other sectors will remain supportive.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for May delivery finished up 2.8% to RMB 673 ($105.71) a tonne.

Iron ore prices in the physical market rose $2 to $117.5 a ton, according to consultancy SteelHome.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also rose. Rebar used in construction rose 2.4% to RMB 4,529 per tonne and hot-rolled coils used in manufacturing rose 2.7% to RMB 4,719 per tonne.

(By Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila)

