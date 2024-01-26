Government will decide on request to increase tax on foreign steel; 1st analysis will be on Wednesday (January 31st)

Steelmakers and industries that buy steel are waging war over the request to increase taxes on foreign products imported into Brazil. On the one hand, producers claim that Chinese steel will capture a large part of the market with high prices. “predatory”while steel product manufacturers argue that this increase will harm the production chain and slow down the country's industrialization.

As shown by the Power360 In December, steelmakers aim for a 25% tax on foreign steel coming to Brazil. Currently, the import tax on steel in the country is 9.6%, on average. In Santa Catarina, the product has tax rates of 4% to 5%. According to the Brazil Steel Institutethe increase in imports, which grew 54.8% in the first 10 months of 2023, raises the alarm for possible closures of steel mills.

The entity argues that the 25% tax is the same as that practiced in other countries with significant steel production and asks that Brazil join this group. Aço Brasil also says that this penetration of foreign steel has already reduced national production by 8%.

On the other hand, buyers of the product say that the measure will not be effective and that the situation of the steel mills is not so critical.

To the Power360the executive president of Abimaq (Brazilian Association of the Machinery and Equipment Industry), José Velloso, states that the competitive conditions of steel mills are more comfortable than those of their buyers.

Velloso explains that, while the penetration rate of imported steel was 16.2% in 2023, that of machinery was greater than 40%. According to the executive, companies that buy the commodity they already operate with the most expensive steel costs in the world and that increasing the import tax will make the Brazilian industry even less competitive and weakened.

“Apart from semi-finished steel, which is imported by the steel mills themselves, the degree of penetration in Brazil for steel was 15% in 2023, while in machines the degree of penetration is 41%”says Velloso.

For the executive, the proposal to increase taxation on foreign products goes against the New Industrial Policy, announced by the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on Monday (22 January 2024).

Velloso states that a higher tax would affect companies' costs and reduce factories' ability to reduce machine depreciation, a key factor in the government's industrial program.

The executive president of Abimaq also questions Aço Brasil's argument that Brazil taxes imported steel less than other countries. According to him, each country taxes differently, but the maximum rate of 25% is only applied when foreign steel exceeds certain quotas. Most steel imported into the European Union, for example, comes with zero tariffs.

O Power360 looked for the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) to find out the position of the main entity in the sector in the dispute. The confederation responded to the digital newspaper that it will not comment on the issue.

DECISION IS MADE BY THE GOVERNMENT

It will be up to the government, more specifically the Doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services), mediate this conflict and analyze the effectiveness of the increase in the steel import tax.

When a sector formalizes an analysis of a protectionist tax, the government opens a public consultation to hear from all sectors affected by the measure, which will ultimately be debated in the Gecex-Camex (Executive Management Committee of the Chamber of Foreign Commerce). The committee is chaired by the Mdic, but is made up of a total of 10 ministries.

In total, steelmakers sent 31 requests to increase taxes for different products. Of this total, 28 ask for an increase in the rate to 25% and 3 to 17%. During the public consultation process, Abimaq sent the government a dossier with its arguments for not increasing the tariff. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 802 kB).

There is still no date for analysis of the proposals by Gecex-Camex, but according to Velloso, the CAT (Tariff Change Committee) should begin analyzing the requests on Wednesday (31 January). This is the step prior to the Gecex-Camex analysis for protective tariffs.