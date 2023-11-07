Steel Industry | The trough in the steel market weighed on Outokumpu’s results

The situation in the European market is even more difficult than during the corona pandemic.

Steel company In July–September, Outokumpu’s adjusted EBITDA fell to 51 million euros from 304 million a year ago.

Stainless steel deliveries decreased by 11 percent from the previous quarter to 449,000 tons. Turnover fell to 1.53 billion from last year’s 2.34 billion.

Managing director Heikki Malinen noted that the third quarter reflected the cyclical nature of the stainless steel business. In Europe, the market situation was very challenging and even more difficult than during the corona virus, Malinen said.

“Stainless steel deliveries decreased from the second quarter, and adjusted EBITDA was -29 million euros. We are improving our competitiveness in Europe and have taken immediate measures,” Malinen said in the press release.

The result was boosted by the more favorable market environment of the Americas business unit.

Outokumpu is now taking steps to streamline its operations in Germany. The restructuring is estimated to affect around 200 jobs in Germany.

The purpose is to concentrate the production of special products in Germany in Dillenburg. The Hockenheim service center and Dahlerbrück would be closed.

“We hope to reach an agreement in the negotiations with our employees on strengthening the competitiveness of European operations in the long term. Outokumpu is doing everything to find new opportunities for our employees in Dahlerbrück and Hockenheim, both within the group and elsewhere,” said Outokumpu’s Advanced Materials business line manager Thomas Anstots.