Steel industry SSAB wants to make emission-free steel in Finland and Sweden already in 2030 – Raahe emissions would be eliminated 15 years ahead of schedule

The company estimates that its total production in Finland and Sweden could be almost zero-emission as early as 2030, 15 years earlier than previously estimated.

Steel company SSAB plans to accelerate investment in fossil-free steel production.

The company’s Board of Directors has made a preliminary decision to modernize the company’s Nordic sheet metal production and accelerate the green transition. The decision is based on the rapidly growing demand for fossil-free steel.

However, according to the company, the condition for the investment is that the company will be able to ensure the availability of sufficiently clean electricity. The fossil-free process developed by SSAB consumes a considerable amount of electricity, and the zero-emission production requires that the electricity used is emission-free.

“Our customers want fossil-free products from us. We are able to meet technical challenges and have a strong financial position. If we are able to resolve the issues related to electricity supply and environmental permits together with the authorities, we will be able to switch to fossil-free production at the company level largely 15 years faster than before, ” Martin Lindqvist says in a company release.

SSAB has been developing fossil-free steel production based on hydrogen reduction since 2016. Plans to convert the Oxelösund plant in Sweden to fossil-free production are well under way. The company plans to produce fossil-free steel on a commercial scale as early as 2026, and has already signed the first supply contracts.

The decision now means that SSAB’s production system in other Nordic production locations will also be overhauled over the next ten years. Previously, the deadline for the plan was 2045.

This means accelerating significant emission reductions in both Finland and Sweden. Thanks to the investments, Sweden’s total CO2 emissions can be reduced by about 10 percent and Finland’s by about 7 percent, the company calculates.

The permit processes for the Luleå and Raahe plants will begin this year.