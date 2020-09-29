Steel industry Outokumpu may reduce one hundred employees – with the goal of streamlining the “long products” business

Stainless steel manufacturer Outokumpu is launching a profit improvement program, which could result in a reduction of 100 employees. The goal is to streamline the “long products” business.

“Long products” include, for example, bars, steel wires, reinforcing bars and welded pipes. Outokumpu manufactures them in the United Kingdom, Sweden and the United States.

In February, Outokumpu said it was considering selling its long products business.

Outokumpu has now completed its review of this business area, which began in February 2020. It was accelerated in July with the help of new management.

In addition to reducing staff, the company aims to increase efficiency, expand its product range and focus on higher value products.

A special steering group has been set up for the performance improvement program to monitor the progress of the measures.

In 2019, net sales of long products were EUR 642 million and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of seven million.

EBITDA refers to the company’s operating profit before depreciation, taxes and financial items.

During the first half of 2020, the business area’s net sales were EUR 289 million and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of five million.