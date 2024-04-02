Steel | Finland lost a giant investment to Sweden – SSAB invests 4.5 billion euros in a fossil-free steel plant in Luleå

According to SSAB, the current equipment at the Raahe factory is in better condition than the one in Luleå.

Steel manufacturer SSAB plans to build a fossil-free steel minimill production facility in Lulea, Sweden.

SSAB estimates the total investment in Lulea to be around 4.5 billion euros, the company says in its press release. The company's board made a decision on the investment on Tuesday. The decision means that the Raahe steel plant came second in the investment order.

After the completion of the new factory in Lulea, its current production system based on blast furnaces will be decommissioned. The change will reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of the whole of Sweden by seven percent.

The new factory is planned to start up at the end of 2028 and at full capacity a year later. The factory's capacity is approximately 2.5 million tons of steel per year.

SSAB says that the investment is to be financed with its own cash flow.

Lulejan the investment is part of SSAB's green transition. SSAB announced in January 2022 that the company's goal is to make its steel production in the Nordic countries fossil-free by 2030.

SSAB made the decision last year to convert the Oxelösund steel mill to fossil-free production. According to the company, Raahe's change is planned as the third step in the change.

“Business reasons were in favor of proceeding next with regard to the Luulaja factory. In addition, the current equipment at the Raahe factory is more advanced, more diverse and in better condition,” the company says in its press release.

According to SSAB, the timing of the Raahe project depends on its financing and implementation capacity, as well as the lessons learned from the Luluja project.

SSAB has been pondering for a few years whether it will make the necessary billion investments for the production of fossil-free steel first in its factory in Raahe or in Luleå.

CEO of SSAB Martin Lindqvist told two years ago for HSthat even then the competition was led by Raahe.

SSAB has been developing fossil-free steel production based on hydrogen reduction since 2016.

The Raahe steel mill is Finland's largest single source of carbon dioxide emissions. It causes about seven percent of the carbon dioxide emissions of the whole of Finland.