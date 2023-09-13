Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Drones are an important tool in the Ukraine war. A company from Finland claims to have developed a model with a huge impact – there are concerns.

Helsinki – How important drones can be in modern warfare is shown by the war in Ukraine these days: Kiev is relying heavily on the small aircraft – and Russia is constantly being forced to take new countermeasures. In any case, the Kremlin has also used Iranian Shahed threats on a massive scale to terrorize the population of Ukraine.

But the technology also has dark sides. Potentially beyond what is already usual for military equipment. A Finnish company has now developed a new drone with “enormous penetrating power,” according to the broadcaster YLE reported. The not entirely insignificant concern for democratic states: the operating principle of their weapons could violate war conventions. Nevertheless, the company called Insta also has the Finnish military in mind as a customer – as well as the Ukraine.

“Steel Eagle” drone: “Distributes fragments over a wide area of ​​effect”

According to the report, it is a remote-controlled quadcopter, a drone with four propellers. However, it is loaded with “thousands of metal balls” made of tungsten. This is compact, heavy – and when used as a weapon can have great “penetrating power”. The weapon was presented at a trade fair in London that has been running since Wednesday (September 12th).

Insta itself calls its drone “Steel Eagle”. “The drone allows the explosive charge to be maneuvered in the air into an ideal position where it can be detonated,” it says the homepage the company. The further information gives an idea of ​​the intended destructive effect: the “charge” contains steel and tungsten splinters and “distributes fragments over a wide field of effect”. Recently, US cluster munition deliveries to Ukraine caused some heated debates. Nevertheless, the arms company assures: The “Steel Eagle” is compatible with all conventions signed by Finland.

“Steel Eagle” drone is supposed to help Ukraine: expert warns – “also falls into Russia’s hands”

War researcher Ilmari Käihkö from the Swedish Defense University said the concept had “advantages”. He warned Request of YLE but also. “If it works as the company says, it can certainly make a contribution to Ukraine and also appear on battlefields around the world.” However, tests have to be awaited. So far, only Insta’s self-promotion is known.

Käihkö’s second point of criticism could be more serious. If Ukraine uses the system, “sooner or later Russia will also get its hands on it,” the scientist said. In other words, the supposed blessing for Ukraine’s defenders could later become a curse. At the same time, there are legal concerns.

Drones not only in the Ukraine war: The problem is the “environmental effect”

All weapons can be used in “legal and illegal” ways, said Jani Leino, a lawyer with the Finnish Red Cross. The decisive factor is whether military or civilian targets are attacked. However, he pointed out the dangers for the civilian population with particularly powerful weapon systems: “The problem is primarily weapons that have a large environmental effect, as is allegedly the case here.”

These and other questions could continue to concern the world in the future. The armament process is underway, said Käihkö. This not only affects Russia and Ukraine, but also all other armies. This also applies to Germany: After years of debates about ethical aspects, the Bundestag has cleared the way for the purchase of armed drones in 2022. Insta would probably also like to get involved: the drone was “developed for the domestic and international defense sector,” said Vice President Tuure Lehtoranta. (fn)