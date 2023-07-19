Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

7/18/2023 – 5:53 pm

The president of the Board of Directors of Instituto Aço Brasil, Jefferson De Paula, stated that China now holds 52.2% of total steel imports that are carried out by Brazil in the first half of this year.

From January to June, China’s import volume was 1.1 million tons, while the total import volume is 2.2 million tons.

The executive pointed out, however, that domestic consumption remains at a low level, signaling that the Asian market is gaining ground in relation to the domestic industry. Jefferson also added that the demand for steel in the country follows the behavior of the GDP.























