Thursday, August 10, 2023, 3:59 p.m.



| Updated 4:05 p.m.

The rout of ‘moderates’ in Vox continues. Juan Luis Steegman, number 6 of Vox for Madrid, has declined this Thursday to collect the act of deputy that corresponded to him when running the list after the resignation of the spokesman for this party in Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros.

It so happened that Steegman had obtained his minutes precisely because of Espinosa’s resignation, since he was the first Vox deputy from the Madrid constituency who had been left out. Now, the seat that both Steegman and Espinosa have resigned falls to number 7 on the list, Carla Toscano.

Steegman’s departure from the front line of Vox delves into the deep crisis in which the party is plunged due to the internal war between the moderate sector, to which Espinosa and Steegman himself belonged, and the ultra-conservative and ultra-Catholic faction led by Jorge Buxadé , who is winning the confrontation and for which the party leader, Santiago Abascal, seems to have opted.