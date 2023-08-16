Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 22:32

The leader of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), João Pedro Stédile, admitted this Tuesday, 15, that invading the farm of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) in Petrolina (PE) “was a mistake”. In a statement to the MST’s CPI, he denied the movement’s connection with the PT, in response to persistent questions from opposition deputies on the subject, but said that agribusiness that is not with Lula “is stupid”.

Earlier this year, as part of the so-called “Red April” actions, the MST invaded an Embrapa area of ​​environmental preservation and genetic research in Pernambuco. After the occupation, the public company released a statement saying the action was “unacceptable”. Stédile was questioned at the CPI and ended up acknowledging that the act was a mistake, but still tried to justify the invasion.

“Each camp has autonomy in what it does. I agree, sometimes they exaggerate and make mistakes, but they have the right to decide”, stated Stédile. He claimed that the invasion of Embrapa happened because it was “the closest public area” and that they managed to draw the attention of public opinion, without “destroying anything”.

On that date, around 1,500 members of different movements invaded the research center of the company, linked to the Ministry of Agriculture, because President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva did not fulfill his promise to allocate areas to settle the families camped in the region.

In the long testimony to the CPI of the MST, Stédile said that he was more concerned with “discussing Brazil” than dealing with small issues and avoided answering questions from the rapporteur, deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), former minister of Agriculture in the government Jair Bolsonaro. The session was marked by a duel between the two.

Stédile was asked about the existence of an association that controls the MST website, signs agreements and receives public funds on behalf of the movement. According to Salles, Associação Brasil Popular (Abrapo) received R$ 2 million from the Union, including transfers from Petrobras and BNDES. Stédile said he was not aware of the financial transfers to this association.

Salles also confronted Stédile, especially regarding the accusations that settlement leaders misappropriate resources and do not distribute them to other settlers. Stédile said these were “isolated cases”. The rapporteur objected. He said that the deponent’s statements do not match what the CPI has found so far. “The description you make, qualifying this as an exception, does not match the information that the CPI has,” he said. “(The reports) demonstrate the practice of leaders taking advantage of those they lead to work while these are left with better houses, better cars and are left with the result of these settlements”

“Why did the invasions fall during the Bolsonaro government?” asked Salles. Stédile justified the fall due to the covid-19 pandemic and the former president’s stance. “It was a fascist government that wants to solve everything through violence. (The invasion) was life-threatening,” he said. “Does the MST exist in China?”, the rapporteur also asked. “No. Because in 1949 they carried out the agrarian reform.. Carry out the agrarian reform and the next day the MST disappears.”

Stédile tried to use the testimony to publicize the actions of the MST and to criticize sectors of agribusiness that, according to him, have not yet realized the damage they cause. Aprosoja was the main target of the attacks. “Agribusiness is divided. There is the half that studies and supported Lula. The other portion only thinks about making money. It’s dumb agribusiness, it financed the 8th of January,” he said. “That stupid agribusiness, which only thinks about easy profit, has its days numbered.”

The MST leader stated that politicians linked to leftist parties such as PT and PSOL are part of the movement, but “do not interfere” in it. Associate parliamentarians will have their link indicated in Salles’ report.

MST leader was applauded and embraced by PT and PSOL deputies

There was an unusual reception to receive Stédile in the Chamber of Deputies. Applauded and embraced by PT and PSOL parliamentarians and members of the group, Stédile made his way to the plenary of the CPI of the MST to give his testimony arm in arm with baianas. He was accompanied by militants, religious leaders, congressmen and three lawyers.

One of them, Roberto Podval, was barred from entering, causing widespread confusion at the entrance, before the session began. The reason for the turmoil: the hearing on Tuesday, the 15th, was, so far, the most important day of the CPI’s work. Advisors, members of the movement and militants lined up to try to enter. The presidency opted to limit the number of advisors present and restricted access only to parliamentary employees who wore wristbands.

On the one hand, the opposition – defeated after an articulation between the government and the Centrão that withdrew the majority of the group – had the best opportunity to make denouncements about the MST in the commission. It was then up to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s base in the Chamber to make the defense.

As shown the Estadão, in a meeting with Stédile on Monday, parliamentarians from the PT and PSOL predicted the arrest of the MST leader, since he chose not to ask for habeas corpus. On the networks, the movement organized a “tweet” with #TôComMST to mobilize militants that started at 11 am. Until 2:37 pm, 5,896 messages were produced.

The day has already been surrounded by symbolic events in Congress. In the morning, the Senate held a solemn session in honor of the Marcha das Margaridas, a movement of rural workers in search of rights; in the same House, the rapporteur of the CPI of the MST, Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), denounced the work of environmental NGOs in the Amazon in the CPI of the NGOs.

The left made volume in the commission. The deputies accompanied the session either wearing MST caps or placing them on their desks. The report identified at least 11 inside the room. “We are proud to be with a movement like this”, said the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR).

The main names of the party were present: among them, the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (CE), Maria do Rosário (RS) and even the governor of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas, who embraced Stédile while Salles asked questions.

The most radical opposition parliamentarians spoke and did not spare the attacks. Delegate Éder Mauro (PL-PA) called him a “delinquent who invades other people’s lands”, a “vagabond” and a bandit”; Evair Vieira de Melo (PP-ES) associated the MST with drug trafficking. Both were reprimanded by Podval, Stédile’s lawyer. “I will not accept it,” he said. Stédile only listened to the attacks while eating an apple.

postponed report

The presentation of the final report by the MST’s CPI, scheduled for this Tuesday, the 15th, has been postponed. Opposition deputies intend to take steps in the southern region of Bahia before closing the works. The visit to the State is scheduled for next Friday, 25.

At this time, the plan is for this to be the last action before the end, which must occur before the deadline, September 14th. The State of Bahia is one of the commission’s main investigation fronts, in which the members investigate the role of the State police in dismantling invasions and what were the government’s plans to curb them. The main target, the Minister of the Civil House and former governor of the State, Rui Costa, had his summons annulled by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

This Wednesday, the 16th, the CPI will hear, among others, the Secretary of Public Security of Bahia, Marcelo Werner, and the Colonel of the Bahian Military Police, Paulo José Reis de Azevedo Coutinho. The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, declined the invitation and will not participate in the hearing that was scheduled for Thursday.