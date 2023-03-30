Brjann Sigurgeirsson, the creator of the series Steam World as well as the founder of development studio Thunderflu Group, said he is sorry for the Nintendo 3DS eShop closedwith the irreversible loss of many games, including its SteamWorld: Tower Defense.

Sigurgeirsson touched on the topic in the latest episode of the Kit & Krysta podcast, which most will remember for having held an official Nintendo video column for years.

The Nintendo 3DS eShop has been shut down permanently, along with that of the Wii U, affecting dozens of games. Console owners can still continue to download their purchases, but it’s impossible to buy new ones. The result is the loss of dozens of titles, including some console exclusives. Among them is precisely SteamWorld: Tower Defense by Thunderful Group, which does not exist on any other platform.

Sigurgeirsson: “We should take the game and convert it, like make a Nintendo Switch version of it or something… Unfortunately we don’t have time to make a Switch version of Tower Defense and that makes me quite angry because it’s going to turn it into a downloaded game from a few people in recent times to one that no one will be able to download.”

In short, if you have titles like SteamWorld: Tower Defense on your Nintendo 3DS or Nintendo DSi, try to keep them. Of course, publishers and hardware manufacturers would have the burden of preserving video games, but it is an operation that does not guarantee any economic return, so it is difficult to implement high-level policies in this sense. The only possibility is in the work of third parties or enthusiasts with the right financial resources. Otherwise there is always the world of emulation that could put us in the patch.