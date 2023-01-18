Thunderful Games has announced a event in streaming dedicated to revealing the novelties of the series Steam World. Called SteamWorld Telegraph: Special Broadcastwill be held on January 23, 2023 at 18:30 Italian time and will be presented by Brjann Sigureirsson, one of the founders of the company.

The information in this regard they are very scarce, so it is not easy to make predictions about the ads. We will certainly see something more than SteamWorld Headhunter, of which so far we have only seen a teaser trailer dating back to November 2021, i.e. at the time of the announcement. For the rest we are talking about three games in development, still shrouded in mystery.

The only certainty is that something will definitely be revealed, otherwise it wouldn’t have made sense to organize the event. So if you’re a fan of the SteamWorld series, you know what to do on January 23rd.

