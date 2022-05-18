Good news for fans of the franchise SteamWorld: during the latest financial data shared by Thunderful Gamesthe company said it has new games in the series in the pipeline and precisely four.

The list contains SteamWorld Headhunter, a title that had already been announced in November. This game is a third-person action adventure game with a launch scheduled for 2023. This will be joined by two more games with the codenames of Strawberry And Coffee.

Strawberry will be a puzzle game developed this time for mobile devices, while Coffee is a strategic game in which you have to build cities; this will be available on PC and console instead. That’s not all, because another project with the code name will be added in 2024 Caramela turn-based tactical shooter in development for PC and console.

In short, apparently the future of SteamWorld is studded with many different genre games that will surely please fans.

Source: IGN