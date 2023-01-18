Following a couple of morse code tease Earlier this week, SteamWorld developer Thunderful Games has announced it’ll be revealing “what’s next for the series” in a special video showcase scheduled to air on Monday, 23rd January.

To date, Thunderful has released five, radically different installations in the celebrated SteamWorld series: SteamWorld Tower Defense, SteamWorld Dig 1 & 2, SteamWorld Heist, and SteamWorld Quest. A sixth game, SteamWorld Headhunter, was announced in 2021.

Little is known about Headhunter, but the developer described it as a “stylized and colourful, third-person co-op action adventure” at the time of its unveiling, noting it would mark the SteamWorld series’ first foray into the heady world of 3D .

We’ve barely heard a peep about SteamWorld Headhunter since its reveal in 2021.

However, last May bought the news Thunderful also had an additional three unannounced SteamWorld projects in the works alongside Headhunter – a puzzle title for mobile, a city builder, and a turned-based tactical shooter/strategy game. The latter is expected to arrive in 2024 while the others, including Headhunter, are due to arrive this year.

In other words, Thunderful has plenty to talk about in next week’s showcase, so expect footage and/or release dates for at least some of its in-development games.

Thunderful’s SteamWorld Telegraph: Special Broadcast will air at 5.30pm in the UK/9.30am PST next Monday, 23rd January. A link to the event will be shared closer to the time.