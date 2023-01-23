During the SteamWorld Telegraph: Special Broadcast event, Thunderful and development studio The Station announced a new chapter in the beloved franchise: Steam World Build, formerly codenamed Coffee. It is a city builder in which we manage a mining town. SteamWorld Build I will be posted on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2023on an as yet unspecified date.

You can already try it through the demos for PC made available on Steam, downloadable at this address from the official page dedicated to the game, which should provide a more in-depth first impression on the particular dynamics of the gameplay.

There official description reads: “In SteamWorld Build, you are the architect of a SteamWorld mining town. Build homes for your steambot citizens, feed them, and provide them with some Old West entertainment. You can also venture into the abandoned mine that is beneath your city, which is said to be filled with ancient technology that holds the key to escaping imminent danger. Use the natural resources above ground and the abundant minerals buried in the mine to expand your city. Get more people to join the quest to dig deeper, unearth unexplored riches, and finally help them off the planet!”

The authors explained that SteamWorld Build was developed simultaneously on PC and consoles, to make sure that the game’s design, UX, and UI work just as well with a controller in hand, as they do with a mouse and keyboard. The game features “an easy-to-use interface” and “mechanics designed to please both experienced players and newcomers to the city builder genre”. There will be three difficulty levels to choose from to suit all types of players. Below you can see instead the official trailer.

The director of SteamWorld Universe and the franchise, Brjánn Sigurgeirsson, announced that more news on all things SteamWorld will be shared later in the year. Having worked on the SteamWorld series since its inception, Brjánn will collaborate with all Thunderful studios developing SteamWorld titles, “ensuring quality and consistency across all games as the series expands over the next few years.”

“When The Station joined Thunderful in 2020 and told us they wanted to make a city builder, we thought it was a great opportunity for SteamWorld and Thunderful to move into another new genre,” he said. Brjann Sigurgeirsson. “They know what it’s like to work on big IPs thanks to their development experience for LittleBigPlanet, including crossovers with God of War, Dark Souls and many more. After spending many hours getting sucked into the incredible gameplay loop they’ve created between building cities above ground and mining underground, I can tell you I’m really proud of what they’ve managed to do within the SteamWorld universe.”

“Having the opportunity to work on such an award-winning and fan-favorite franchise has been a real honor for us,” he said. Adam Vassee, producer of The Station. “We have worked hard to ensure that the game retains the fascinating character of previous versions, but we are also fortunate that the SteamWorld series is all about experimenting with new things. This has allowed us to bring our own touch to SteamWorld and the genre of city builders, creating an intuitive Anno and Dungeon Keeper-style system that we think is like no other.”

Finally, we leave you with our tried and tested SteamWorld Build.