On the occasion of the Future Game Show, a new trailer Of Steamworld Build, the citybuilder from the SteamWorld series. If you want to see the game in action, watch the video, which also reminds us of theexit by the end of 2023.

Become the architect of the mining town of SteamWorld! Build houses for your citizens steambotfeed and entertain them to the roots.

Deep beneath your city is an abandoned mine, said to hold ancient technology, the key to escaping the impending catastrophe. Utilize the natural resources above ground and the abundant minerals buried in the mine to expand your city. Encourage new residential groups to join the quest to dig deeper, unearth immeasurable riches, and ultimately help them leave the planet!

As the city expands in all directions, new types of steamfolk reach the settlement, and their needs are increasingly complex to meet. To keep everyone happy, you’ll need to make sure everyone is doing their best.

Buy items that increase the efficiency of buildings. Slide goods up and down the mine by accelerating miners with stimulating electric shocks. Or, you can barter for goods at the local train station and get what you need that way. Everything depends on you!

As you hunt for riches deeper and deeper into the mine, eventually something will start chasing you. Defend your workers from creepy creatures and keep the walls from collapsing as you explore the deeper levels of the mine.

We read the game features:

Build a vibrant SteamWorld city in the west

Please your citizens and satisfy their increasingly numerous and demanding needs

Easy to use and playable with both a traditional keyboard and mouse and a controller

Easy to use interface and mechanics, designed to satisfy both experienced players and newcomers to the city builder genre

Manage and optimize increasingly complex and difficult-to-manage resource chains

Explore and expand both the city and the mine to produce useful resources for researching ancient technologies

Defend your mine from monsters, dangers, and other obstacles that lurk deep within your city

Explore five maps full of secrets inspired by SteamWorld

Three well-balanced difficulty levels to offer a challenge to all players