SteamWorld Build is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by the launch trailer published by Image & Form for the fascinating city ​​builder set in the SteamWorld universe.

Welcomed by the international press with positive votes, SteamWorld Build offers an experience capable of mixing the traditional mechanics of this genre of simulations with dungeon crawler elements.

Furthermore, if you have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass you can download the game right now at no additional cost.