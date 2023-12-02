SteamWorld Build is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by the launch trailer published by Image & Form for the fascinating city builder set in the SteamWorld universe.
Welcomed by the international press with positive votes, SteamWorld Build offers an experience capable of mixing the traditional mechanics of this genre of simulations with dungeon crawler elements.
Furthermore, if you have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass you can download the game right now at no additional cost.
The review
In our review of SteamWorld Build we praised Image & Form’s efforts in creating an overall solid and well-finished city builder, although lacking the depth offered by the more famous exponents of this genre.
The same thing can be said about the dungeon crawler sections, pleasant yes but not up to the standard of productions like Dungeons 4, for example.
#SteamWorld #Build #launch #trailer #city #builder #set #SteamWorld