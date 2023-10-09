Steam’s Next Fest has returned for another week-long showcase of future releases, including developer livestreams, chats, and, of course, “hundreds” of playable demos.

Valve’s latest Steam Next Fest is already underway and runs until 5.59pm BST/9.59am PST on Monday, 16th October. That means you’ve got just under seven full days at the time of writing to furiously claw your way through another bumper crop of playable demos before they potentially disappear once more into the ether.

We’re well beyond the days when you could feasibly work your way through the entire list before the end of Next Fest (unless you’re particularly determined and hate sleep, I suppose), but Valve has, at least, assembled a special event mini-sitesplitting available demos down into mere easily perusable and digestible categories.

Just some of the game’s featuring in Steam’s latest Next Fest.

Some of these are known quantities – The Talos Principle 2, Santa Ragione’s Saturnalia, original The Settlers designer Volker Wertich’s Pioneers of Pagonia, and ThatGameCompany’s Sky: Children of the Light, which is heading to PC soon – but Next Fest usually manages to surface more than a few hidden gems too, so it’s well worth digging deeper.

In among all that downloading and playing, you can also take a pause to flick through Valve’s schedule of developer livestreams, highlighting some of the titles including in this latest Next Fest, and feel free to flag some of your favorite discoveries in the comments below, to help turn that mountain of playable demos into something a little more manageable for all.