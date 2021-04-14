An Indian Harvest Festival has just begun on Steam, providing us with a great opportunity to discover some games made there via demos or a discounted price.

Probably the best-known game among them is Raji: An Ancient Epic, a game we’ve talked about a fair bit on Eurogamer. It’s an action adventure a bit like Tomb Raider, a bit like Devil May Cry, and a bit like something from Hades-maker Supergiant. And it’s very good, as the comparisons suggest. There’s a demo of Raji available now.

Other demos include those for an intriguing-looking narrative game called Forgotten Fields, out today, and a tea garden simulator called Two Leaves and a Bud (presumably not the beer). Forgotten Fields is about a man with writer’s block who’s summoned to an unavoidable family meeting and embarks on a trip down memory lane. And Two Leaves is, well, a game about growing your own tea, and it looks lovely. Oh leaf it out! Brewww, hiss!

I quite like the look of In My Shadow, too, a shadow-based puzzle game about a girl whose memories you need to coax out so she can confront something in her past.

The games are grouped into three categories – older; released in the last year; and upcoming – and there are some heavily discounted bundles. I want to give a shout-out to older game Asura because I’ve been playing it recently. It’s a Rogue-lite and it’s a bit like Hades, though it predates it. And while it looks a bit dated, it still plays sharply. Try it, I bet you’ll go back for more.

I haven’t played any of the others I’m afraid but I do want to highlight Venba, the cooking game featured yesterday on Eurogamer in a wonderful write-up by Emad.

If you have a chance to play any of the Indian festival games, do let us know which ones you like!