Last week was the year to close for many video game companies, as they sent emails in which they sent a link to the official application that summarizes the 2023 of the players, this with the titles that have been the most tested in their respective consoles. With that in mind, the platform par excellence in computers was not going to be left behind, and now Steam users can review how much fun they have had in the last 12 months.

In order to access the application there are simple steps to follow: The first of them tells us that we must access Steam With our account session activated, this follows that within the main page you can see the panel rotating between the offers of the game store. So you just have to click on it to continue with the process in which accounts will be made based on the data collected from our time played.

Something that is worth mentioning is that all the data is taken in general and not from the games that have been released this year, so if there are people trying titles like Left 4 Dead will appear there in case they spend hours in front of the PC. There is also an emphasis on experiences and multiplayer, and surely Baldur's Gate 3 It can be the first place of all those who until this moment remain engaged in their corresponding campaigns.

As for the other industry platforms such as Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft, Each one has its own application to deduce what the user has played the most in recent months, so it is worth doing the exploration to discover the number of hours in the big games. There are people who have reported more than 200 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and just over 100 in starfieldhinting at each person's preferences regarding AAA releases.

If you want to summarize Steamwe leave you the direct link here.

Via: Steam

Editor's note: I feel like there's no way to get my rundown with me, since I basically haven't played anything on Steam long enough to be considered significant. Still, out of curiosity, I will enter the application to see if something comes up or if they just don't tell me anything.