It is an energy-saving Jannik Sinner who liquidates the Hanfmann practice and detaches the ticket for the second round of the US Open, where he will face Lorenzo Sonego in a derby. Sinner, who has to defend last year’s quarterfinal (that match he lost in the fifth set against Alcaraz was memorable) and possibly do better, is physically fine after his success in Toronto and his premature exit in Cincinnati. There is no match in Flushing, despite the German Hanfmann (n. 54 in the world rankings) being an excellent player and a good server. It ends 6-3 6-1 6-1 for Sinner, who closes in just 2 hours and 19 minutes (curiously the sets last 46, 46 and 47 minutes each). Only 5 games for Hanfmann, who often reaches the advantages and is punished by the score beyond his demerits. There are two precedents between Sinner and Sonego, both from this year. The victory of the South Tyrolean on indoor hard courts in Montpellier was simple, much more complicated (with a lost set) that of Halle on grass.

Initially perfect on serve, Jannik does not allow Yannick break points and never gives the impression of being able to lose the serve. In the first set the blue stings immediately, snatching the break and keeping the advantage until the final 6-3. Hanfmann could capitulate earlier, but on his serve he cancels 4 set points to the world number 6. Sinner does even better in the second set, often entering with a backhand and sending the German out of revs, quickly taking up 4-0. The first game won by Hanfmann in the set lasts 12 minutes and 20 points, but launches a mini reaction from the German who gets the first two break points (both wasted) of his match. With 4 consecutive points Sinner cancels everything and then closes the second set 6-1, thanks to yet another break. Hanfmann has nothing left to lose and at the beginning of the third set he pulls everything and plays better, but in the fourth game he makes up his mind from 40-0, losing the game which makes him say goodbye to the tournament. At 3-1 Sinner plays on velvet and closes this set 6-1 too, winning the match.