At the moment the portable console war is at a peak, since the release of Steam Deckmany computing companies have wanted to have their slice of the pie with the launch of some very popular ones such as the Asus Rog Ally and even Lenovo Legion GoThe only detail is that these do not run so organically on Valve’s gaming platform, but it seems that this inconvenience will end within the next few months.
It has been recently commented by the designer of Valve, Lawrence Yang, that is intended to incorporate the operating system that makes use of Linuxand everything will start with the integration of the same in the device of Asus which competes in some way, in fact in the latest SteamOS update you can see as is that there is now support for the Rog Ally.
This is what was mentioned by Yang:
The note regarding ROG Ally keys is related to third-party device support for SteamOS. The team continues to work on adding support for additional wearable devices on SteamOS.
Yes indeed, Asus has no intention of officially supporting the Valve installer or selling it.l ROG Ally with SteamOSaccording to recent statements from the company. While it is acknowledged that there are many reasons to opt for Windows, one of the main ones is that Microsoft has dedicated validation teams that ensure the compatibility of its operating system with various hardware and chip configurations.
Valve has no immediate plans to release SteamOS for competing portable devices. Although Yang He assures that they are “making steady progress” in the development of this system, stressing that “it is not yet ready for general release.” But it should not be long before we reach new horizons like Legion Go.
Via: The Verge
