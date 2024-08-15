At the moment the portable console war is at a peak, since the release of Steam Deckmany computing companies have wanted to have their slice of the pie with the launch of some very popular ones such as the Asus Rog Ally and even Lenovo Legion GoThe only detail is that these do not run so organically on Valve’s gaming platform, but it seems that this inconvenience will end within the next few months.

It has been recently commented by the designer of Valve, Lawrence Yang, that is intended to incorporate the operating system that makes use of Linuxand everything will start with the integration of the same in the device of Asus which competes in some way, in fact in the latest SteamOS update you can see as is that there is now support for the Rog Ally.

This is what was mentioned by Yang: