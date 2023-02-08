The official launch of Hogwarts Legacy is a few days away from being a reality, thus being one of the most anticipated video games of the year, especially by fans of the franchise Harry Potter. However, due to the position that the author has regarding part of the diversity community, many users have wanted to boycott this project.

Thanks to the deluxe edition, some players have already been able to access the game early, and this includes people who like to share their experiences through the platform of twitch. Among them are Matt and Shelbycontent creator couple of the channel girlfriends Reviewswho have been harassed for simply trying the game.

The annoying conversation in the chat got to the point that the streamers themselves decided to stop playing and move on to other things. In fact, the girl sounded like she was crying, so they mention that they probably won’t test it, at least not in a live broadcast.

Hey guys! I see a lot of you are not feeling this choice! If you go to our stream you’ll see we are raising money for the Trevor Project while we play this game we spent no money on. We’ll play it (again, for free) so you can know how it is without having to! — Girlfriend Reviews (@itsgfreviews) February 6, 2023

It is worth mentioning that now that things have calmed down, the streamers decided to return to the game, since there is part of their public that wants to see them cross this open world adventure. They have even said that it is a game that they have wanted to try for a long time, and that does not mean that they support the thoughts of the creator of Harry Potter, If not the opposite.

Remember that the title arrives on the next 1February 0 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Editor’s note: This boycott is something that was already seen coming, but it is possible that they will be surpassed by those who are interested in playing it. And we must clarify, trying it does not mean that you support the discourse of the creator of the books.