The steamed burger scene from The Simpson has been an endless source of memes that anyone could recognize, even two decades after its first broadcast is still valid in the collective unconscious. Now, you can even enjoy it in a video game point and click.

Steamed Hams: The Graphic Adventure it’s a video game NeoDement, created with Adventure Game Studio to closely resemble the classic adventure games of LucasArts, What Maniac Mansion and Monkey Island. If you enter to play it, we recommend that you do not think about giving the correct answers, but rather the funniest ones to maintain the fun debate between Seymour and the Super Quartermaster Chalmers. Although if you want to finish the story quickly, you must think of the right excuse that Skinner could give in a situation like this. You can play everything directly in your browser on the official site of Game Jolt.

Each line of text represents the original episode itself, with some added responses from The Simpsons: Hit and Run and some chapters of the series, additions that fans of the franchise will instantly recognize.

The funny game of The Simpsons revives a great community meme

We only warn you that this video game of The Simpson is very focused: you can’t sneak out the window of Skinner to explore Springfield at your whim or try to go off script in conversations. The latter will simply get this school principal in trouble (which can also be a lot of fun).

On the other hand, if the character models look familiar to you, that’s because they were lifted directly from The Simpsons Arcade Game and then they were modified for their new purpose as protagonists of this point and click.

