There are certain big-budget Japanese productions that can be confused as Studio Ghibli animations, one of those cases is neither more nor less than Steamboy: The Steam Enginewhich was originally produced by Bandai Namco Filmworksarriving in theaters in the 2004. It is striking that, like the works of Hayao Miyazakithis film came out globally, having a reception worth mentioning.

The budget used was 26 million dollars, and it took just over ten years to create, using more than 180,000 drawings and 440 CGI cuts. Although its global gross of $18.9 million fell short of what was spent, its success in the home market and limited theatrical releases made up for the expense. This made it a cult classic that has been shared among fans.

The best thing is that now in Mexico you can see it on the platform MAX with even Latin dubbing.

Here is the synopsis:

Steamboy is a Japanese animated film directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, known for being the creator of “Akira.” The film was released in 2004 and is a work of fiction set in an alternate version of the Victorian era, where steam technology is the dominant driving force. The story follows Ray Steam, a young inventor living in Manchester, England, during the Industrial Revolution. Ray receives a mysterious package from his grandfather Lloyd Steam, a brilliant scientist working on a secret project in the United States. The package contains a metal sphere, known as a “Steam Ball”, which is capable of generating an immense amount of steam energy. Soon, Ray finds himself in the middle of a fight for control of the Steam Ball between his grandfather and a powerful corporation called the O'Hara Foundation, which seeks to use the technology for its own military and commercial purposes. With the help of his friend Scarlett O'Hara (not related to the corporation), Ray must protect the Steam Ball and prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.

Via: MAX

Editor's note: It is a fact that it is a classic that can be on par with Spirited Away, so MAX users will not want to miss it. Let's hope there are more of these films so that two-dimensional animation does not die.