Seventeen people were injured on Thursday afternoon in Scotland when the Steamboat where they were crashed into a pier on the Isle of Arran (west), the Coast Guard reported.

Many of them were taken to hospital, according to a statement from the Coast Guard. The ship carried on board 213 passengers and 26 crew when the incident occurred, Thursday afternoon in the port of Brodick.

Important means of rescue were deployed, including two helicopters.

The Waverley, which was launched in 1946, It is the last steamboat in the world that continues to sail. It had entered service again two weeks ago, after being immobilized for a year and a half because its boilers had to be replaced, according to the ship’s portal, which is used for excursions.