You can find all the information at this address , or via the Steam launcher, on the front page of the store. You just have to access the dedicated section to see all the statistics for the Steam Year in Review 2023.

Steam he published his Year in Review or a page through which you can see a series of statistics and data on your 2023 Valve-style video game.

Data shared by Steam

Have you used Steam Deck in 2023?

The Year in Review 2023 it starts by showing us how many titles we have played, dividing between games and demos. We also see the total number of achievements and our use – in percentage value – of mouse+keyboard and controller.

Then we can see what the three games we played the most during the year, with also the number of sessions and playing time as a percentage of the total for the year.

Steam also shows us what ours are results compared to the Steam median, that is 16 achievements, 4 games and 5 days in a row of using Steam. Clearly many accounts will be little active if not inactive, so the average value drops enormously. We're also told how many new games we've played this year and how many Steam players play on average (the answer is 9).

We then move on to the genres we have played the most and a series of raw numbers: medals obtained, friends added, games donated, written guides and more. Inclusion, there is an in-depth look at the data already mentioned, with even more details.

