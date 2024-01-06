By new Steam privacy rules, we mean the ability to make purchased games private, so others can't see them on your account. According to some, the visibility of the games in the account was one of the major obstacles to the spread of pornographic games, which abound in the Valve store. The success of Winter Memories could corroborate this thesis.

In these hours the top 10 of the best-selling games on Steam shows a rarity, probably due to new privacy rules of the platform: they are present two pornographic games . This is the newly launched Winter Memories and the Sweet Memories bundle which includes Winter Memories and the previous Dojin Otome game, Summer Memories.

A new era?

The current top 10 on Steam

Of note, Winter Memories currently has a peak of 8,792 players in the game at one time. Summer Memories it had a maximum peak of 5,036 players just over a year after launch, probably in correspondence with some offer, while as soon as it arrived on the market it recorded a peak of 893 players, much lower than that of Winter Memories.

Even the position in the ranking is indicative: to date Winter Memories has reached seventh position in the global top 10, which is equivalent to many thousands of copies sold for very high revenues, where Summer Memories had never managed to exceed 147th position.

Finally, it should be underlined that Winter Memories is being enjoyed a lot, with 93 of the 232 reviews received so far being positive (the same percentage as Summer Memories). In short, it is a success across the board. Perhaps the most successful of its genre on Steam so far.