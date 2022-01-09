2022 will be full of notable releases, and by taking a look at the wishlists of users of Steam you can understand which productions the most hype is reserved for right now. Unsurprisingly, it ranks first Elden Ring, closely followed by Dying Light 2 and, this time surprisingly, from Party Animals, the light-hearted and colorful brawler / party game.

The next two positions are on balance a little more obvious: Hollow Knight Silksong, even if it has disappeared from the radar, it is expected by a large number of people as it is one of the most beautiful indies of the last five years, and God of War, who arrives triumphant on PC after almost four years of exclusivity on PS4 and real showers of very high marks.

Elden Ring Dying Light 2: Stay Human Party Animals Hollow Kinght: Silksong God of War The Day Before Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Starfield Frostpunk 2

We all expected it a bit, right?

Other surprises are the following locations: The Day Before he has made himself known during the last year and apparently has gained interest in more than a few users despite not knowing much about him yet; similar speech for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, disappeared from sight after Paradox postponed him to a later date due to a difficult gestation. STALKER 2 a highly anticipated production is reconfirmed (despite the recent stumbling blocks regarding the integration of NFT into the game’s contents), apparently more than Starfield, which is in the next position, to close the ranking together with Frostpunk 2, a follow-up to the survival management software that quickly became a hit.

The next ten positions are occupied by Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Monster Hunter Rise, Lost Ark, Dwarf Fortress, Karlson, Manor Lord, Company of Heroes 3, Atomic Heart, Victoria 3 and Forspoken: here especially Forspoken in twentieth position, a symptom that the upcoming release of Square Enix did not convince the players very much.

It is clear that the closer you get to the release of a game, the more this game is included in the wishlist by users, so if at the moment it is strange to see a Bethesda production in ninth position, it is also very likely that in the coming months it will rise more in high, and the same applies to the other titles that appear in the ranking. While you wait for this year’s releases, we advise you to catch up on the releases of 2021: there is something for everyone.

Source: Steam