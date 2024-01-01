













That will be from January 1, 2024, so the change must be as soon as possible. But are there really players who continue to use these systems with this service?

Even if you don't believe it, it is, although in reality they are very few. According to a report of the 30 million players on this platform, 0.69% do so from MS Windows 7 64-bit.

Of the aforementioned, 0.16% do so from MS Windows 8.1. As you can see, it is a minority that has its reasons why it has not updated to a more advanced operating system.

But as with other companies, there cannot be indefinite support; things have to improve.

Fountain: Microsoft.

In your statement Valve says that after the date mentioned above '[…]the Steam client will not run on those versions of Windows'.

To the above, add 'to continue using Steam and any games or products purchased through it, users will need to upgrade to a newer version of Windows'.

Now, why is this happening? It's not just because Microsoft stopped releasing new security updates.

❄ It's finally here! ❄ From now until January 4th, experience the frosty delights of the Steam Winter Sale with discounts, Steam Awards voting, and trading cards galore. 🎁 Make your (wish)list, check it twice – and be sure to get your stickers for voting in the Steam Awards! pic.twitter.com/cIrezwAaOH —Steam (@Steam) December 21, 2023

According to Valve 'This change is necessary as core Steam features depend on the built-in version of Google Chrome, which no longer works on older versions of Windows'.

Fountain: Valve.

But it also emphasizes 'additionally, future versions of Steam will require security updates and Windows features that are only present from Windows 10 and later'. So it is inevitable.

