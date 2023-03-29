You may not want to keep that one pc vintage that you use for games for much longer. Valve has warned that Steam will no longer be compatible with windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 from January 1, 2024.

The latest features of the game client use an embedded version of the browser Google Chrome, which dropped support for those operating systems in February. Valve claimed that the next versions of Steam for windows they will also require operating system updates that are only available on Windows 10 and newer versions.

As PC Gamer points out, this won’t affect most PC users. Steam. According to Valve’s latest survey, less than 1.9 percent of the software audience is using one of the older versions of windows.

However, this still affects a significant number of people and may leave them with no choice but to upgrade their operating system or purchase a pc with a supported platform. End of support could be especially problematic if you need an older version of windows for work or a retro gaming system.

There has been a lot of pressure elsewhere to move forward. Microsoft stopped offering support for windows 7 in January 2020 and for Windows 8.1 at the beginning of 2023. By the way, Epic Games no longer supports those platforms if you want to run Fortnite.

In general, it’s getting more and more difficult to use an old machine with windowsand the compatibility change of Steam it could be the perfect excuse to upgrade your system.

Via: Engadget