The creators of Dolphin announced that the emulator Game Cube and Wii will come to Steam Early Access later this year. It promises to allow users to play classics like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Super Mario Galaxy with improved graphics and better performance than the original consoles offered. I am sure that the lawyers of Nintendo they are delighted.

“We are excited to announce our big experiment! ohDolphin arrives at Steam!” the creators wrote on Tuesday. “We are happy to finally tell the world about our experiment. This has been the result of many months of work, and we hope to put it in the hands of users soon!” Although the page Dolphin in Steam is already published, the emulator will not be officially available through the store Valve but for a few months.

The open source emulator, which has been in continuous development for two decades, will be free to download and will support screens 4K, as well as modern controls. It also has online multiplayer play, as well as support for community mods, randomizers, and custom level packs. Other perks include playing with saved states, slow motion, and fast shooting.

The creators of the emulator are quick to point out that Dolphin It doesn’t come with any games, something that they point out repeatedly on the page of Steam. “This software is designed to run legally purchased games,” reads one of the notes. “Dolphin Emulator It doesn’t come with games. We do not support piracy in any way.”

While gamers can take their existing game collections, copy them to PC, and then use those disk images in the emulator, there’s also no shortage of ways to download pirated copies of console games, which is one of the reasons why Nintendo has historically treated emulation and all amateur development for its closed platforms with contempt.

users of Steam Deck in particular they have recently been enjoying using emulators to access their old game collections on the go and often with better performance. Valve even accidentally included an emulator icon switches called yuzu in one of his previews for the portable game console for pcbefore quickly removing the reference.

Instead of robust “Virtual Console” features in the switchesemulators like Dolphin they are a godsend for retro game enthusiasts and preservationists. This week, Nintendo turned off the lights of the virtual stores of Wii U and 3DS forever, making it impossible to buy a huge number of amazing games digitally. Homebrew projects like Dolphin they are a way for the community to try and keep those games alive.

Via: Kotaku