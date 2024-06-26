Hori announced the imminent arrival of a new one controller for Steamexpected to arrive later this year, with exit date set for October 31, 2024 and with full compatibility for the platform guaranteed by the official Valve license.

It is, in fact, the first official Steam controller after the discontinuation of the Steam Controller produced by Valve, which was removed from the market in 2019, when the company decided to end production of the peripheral, so this new device has a historical.

This is the only Steam controller currently in production and planned for the platform, which places it in a particular perspective, although most users now normally use other types of controllers.