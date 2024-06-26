Hori announced the imminent arrival of a new one controller for Steamexpected to arrive later this year, with exit date set for October 31, 2024 and with full compatibility for the platform guaranteed by the official Valve license.
It is, in fact, the first official Steam controller after the discontinuation of the Steam Controller produced by Valve, which was removed from the market in 2019, when the company decided to end production of the peripheral, so this new device has a historical.
This is the only Steam controller currently in production and planned for the platform, which places it in a particular perspective, although most users now normally use other types of controllers.
A multifunction controller
The peripheral produced by Hori appears much more classic than the old Steam Controller, both in shape and in the layout of the keys and type of input.
From what we can see, he has the two analog sticks instead of the previous trackpads, which are also placed asymmetrically as in the tradition of Xbox controllers.
Also the arrangement of the digital cross and the front buttons it is more classic, while you can see various easily accessible function keys, and a button complete with a Steam symbol as a central element. It is also equipped with a gyroscope.
The controls include a button for the Big Picture mode, one for the quick access menu and various shoulder buttons. The connection takes place via USB cable or via Bluetooth, however using the Steam Input system.
Just today Valve updated the data on the statistics relating to the most used controllers and how much they are used on Steam.
