As per tradition, also this Sunday we attend the Steam Weekly Leaderboardwhich still shows Stray as the best-selling game but Steam Deck as an overhead productconsidering the revenues obtained from sales, which are obviously higher considering the cost of Valve’s “portable console”.

So let’s see the top ten of the best-selling games and products on Steam in the week between 1 and 7 August 2022:

Steam Deck Stray Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Rust Raft The Forest Elden Ring Valve Index VR Kit Project Zomboid Grand Theft Auto V

In short, it changes little compared to the previous week, but there is a rise in Marvel’s Spider-Man which returns to the third top position having been in fifth in the previous week.

Among other things, we note the usual passion of the PC public for i survivalas demonstrated by the presence of Rust, Raft and The Forest in rapid sequence right in the middle of the top ten.

Elden Ring continues to remain in the rankings as well as Valve Index, which like Steam Deck clearly has the “boost” provided by the high price that determines great earnings for each product sold, more than large quantities of units placed (which however are not few).