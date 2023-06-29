As reported by the editorial staff of VGC, it seems that Valve has started to ban from Steam games with AI-generated assetsunless the developers prove they have rights to the IP used in the dataset that trained the AI ​​to create it.

The confirmation would seem to come from a developer’s post on Reddit, who claims that Steam rejected the publication of his game, which had some “obviously AI-generated” assets, which he said would have been improved by hand after publication.

Valve justified its decision by stating that it will not approve the game unless its author demonstrates that he has all rights to the assets used to train the AI.

“After reviewing the game, we have identified intellectual property that appears to belong to one or more third parties.” reads Valve’s response.

“In particular, it contains AI-generated art assets that appear to be based on third-party copyrighted material. legal property of such AI-generated artwork is not clear, we cannot publish your game if it contains these AI-generated assets, unless you can confirm that you own the rights to all IP used in the dataset it has trained the AI ​​to create the resources in your game.”

The developer said he manually improved the assets in question “so that there were no more obvious signs of the AI”, but after resubmitting the game it was rejected again by Valve for the same reasons.

The idea therefore is Steam is trying to limit the spread of games that exploit resources generated by artificial intelligence, contrary to what has been done in the past, given that there are several games in the Valve store that make use of AI.